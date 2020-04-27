Firefighters Battling 560 Fire Near Cheesman Reservoir Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:16s - Published now Firefighters Battling 560 Fire Near Cheesman Reservoir The 560 Fire burning northwest of Cheesman Reservoir in Jefferson County grew slightly from Saturday to 68 acres, according to the Pike & San Isabel National Forest agency. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Anya RT @CBSDenver: Nearly 20 Firefighters Battling 560 Fire Near Cheesman Reservoir https://t.co/RJCg5aIMIa 3 hours ago Anya RT @CBSDenver: Nearly 20 Firefighters Battling 560 Fire Near Cheesman Reservoir https://t.co/sL1Wq0cPeM https://t.co/vPGrEZYja9 3 hours ago George C Teixeira Nearly 20 Firefighters Battling 560 Fire Near Cheesman Reservoir https://t.co/pUTO67ZUIw 7 hours ago CBSDenver Nearly 20 Firefighters Battling 560 Fire Near Cheesman Reservoir https://t.co/sL1Wq0cPeM https://t.co/vPGrEZYja9 8 hours ago CBSDenver Nearly 20 Firefighters Battling 560 Fire Near Cheesman Reservoir https://t.co/RJCg5aIMIa 8 hours ago Ruth Gordon @SamHeughan have you heard about the large fire near Laurieston in the Galloway forest? Our local firefighters have… https://t.co/nS8cIYVDVo 1 day ago West Hawaii Today Firefighters are battling a brush fire Thursday morning that's threatening homes near Kohala By The Sea in North Ko… https://t.co/4dOFRMv8zK 3 days ago Adam Higgins RT @newsinglossop: Firefighters are currently on the scene at Rakes Moss on the A628 Crowden to Glossop. https://t.co/kKqt9b2nEq 3 days ago