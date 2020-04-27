Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Firefighters Battling 560 Fire Near Cheesman Reservoir

Firefighters Battling 560 Fire Near Cheesman Reservoir

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Firefighters Battling 560 Fire Near Cheesman Reservoir

Firefighters Battling 560 Fire Near Cheesman Reservoir

The 560 Fire burning northwest of Cheesman Reservoir in Jefferson County grew slightly from Saturday to 68 acres, according to the Pike & San Isabel National Forest agency.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CoolAnya84

Anya RT @CBSDenver: Nearly 20 Firefighters Battling 560 Fire Near Cheesman Reservoir https://t.co/RJCg5aIMIa 3 hours ago

CoolAnya84

Anya RT @CBSDenver: Nearly 20 Firefighters Battling 560 Fire Near Cheesman Reservoir https://t.co/sL1Wq0cPeM https://t.co/vPGrEZYja9 3 hours ago

GCTeixeira35

George C Teixeira Nearly 20 Firefighters Battling 560 Fire Near Cheesman Reservoir https://t.co/pUTO67ZUIw 7 hours ago

CBSDenver

CBSDenver Nearly 20 Firefighters Battling 560 Fire Near Cheesman Reservoir https://t.co/sL1Wq0cPeM https://t.co/vPGrEZYja9 8 hours ago

CBSDenver

CBSDenver Nearly 20 Firefighters Battling 560 Fire Near Cheesman Reservoir https://t.co/RJCg5aIMIa 8 hours ago

RuthGordon224

Ruth Gordon @SamHeughan have you heard about the large fire near Laurieston in the Galloway forest? Our local firefighters have… https://t.co/nS8cIYVDVo 1 day ago

westhawaiitoday

West Hawaii Today Firefighters are battling a brush fire Thursday morning that's threatening homes near Kohala By The Sea in North Ko… https://t.co/4dOFRMv8zK 3 days ago

HigginsAdam95

Adam Higgins RT @newsinglossop: Firefighters are currently on the scene at Rakes Moss on the A628 Crowden to Glossop. https://t.co/kKqt9b2nEq 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.