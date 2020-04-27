Global  

Motorsports continue in rural U.S. without fans after late policy change

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Motor racing events held for first time in over a month in rural U.S. but without fans after late policy change

SHOWS: NEAR SIOUX CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES (APRIL 25, 2020) (SPEEDSHIFT TV - Broadcasters and Digital: MUST COURTESY 'SPEEDSHIFT TV') 1.

PARK JEFFERSON INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY - GREEN FLAG TO START 'MODIFIED' CLASS RACE WITH NO FANS IN ATTENDANCE 2.

SEVERAL CARS COLLIDE DURING RACE 3.

FINAL LAP AND CHECKERED FLAGS FOR 'MODIFIED' CLASS WINNER 4.

GREEN FLAG TO START 'SPRINT' CLASS RACE 5.

RACE ACTION 6.

FINAL LAP AND CHECKERED FLAGS FOR 'SPRINT' CLASS WINNER STORY: After more than a month without racing, the Park Jefferson dirt track heard the roar of engines Saturday (April 25) night in one of the first sporting events held in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The oval dirt track near Sioux City, officially known as the Park Jefferson International Speedway, originally planned to allow up to 700 spectators to attend, drawing international attention and criticism.

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem intervened, asking organizers to hold the races without any fans and the event was subsequently closed to everyone except the racing teams and officials.

(Production: David Grip)




