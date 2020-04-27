Giri pulls off biggest upset of tournament with defeat of world chess champ Carlsen

Global  

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM ROUND 5 OF MAGNUS CARLSEN INVITATIONAL - ANISH GIRI DEFEATING MAGNUS CARLSEN AND ALIREZA FIROUZJA PLAYING MAXIME VACHIER-LAGRAVE SHOWS: INTERNET, UNKNOWN LOCATIONS (APRIL

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM ROUND 5 OF MAGNUS CARLSEN INVITATIONAL - ANISH GIRI DEFEATING MAGNUS CARLSEN AND ALIREZA FIROUZJA PLAYING MAXIME VACHIER-LAGRAVE SHOWS: INTERNET, UNKNOWN LOCATIONS (APRIL 26, 2020) (CHESS24 HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL) 1.

ROUND 5 OF OF MAGNUS CARLSEN INVITATIONAL - ANISH GIRI (NETHERLANDS) V MAGNUS CARLSEN (NORWAY) 2.

MATCH ACTION FROM SECOND GAME - CARLSEN MAKES MOVE THAT GIVES GIRI ADVANTAGE 3.

GIRI DEFEATING CARLSEN IN SECOND GAME - WOULD GO ON TO DEFEAT CARLSEN 2.5 TO 1.5 4.

COMMENTATORS SPEAKING TO GIRI ABOUT HIS WIN OVER CARLSEN WHILE MAXIME VACHIER-LAGRAVE (FRANCE) IS PLAYING ALIREZA FIROUZJA (IRAN).

FIROUZJA WOULD DEFEAT VACHIER-LAGRAVE 2.5 TO 1.5 STORY: Top ranked Dutch player Anish Giri pulled off the upset of the Magnus Carlsen Invitational Sunday (April 26) when he defeated his Norwegian host 2.5 to 1.5.

After a draw in the opening game of their Round 5 match, Carlsen made an unusual blunder and Giri took advantage to claim a game two win.

The 25-year-old held on for two more draws in games three and four to earn a 2.5 to 1.5 victory and give himself a chance to reach the knockout stage.

In the day's other match, 16-year-old Iranian prodigy Alireza Firouzja defeated top ranked Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, also by a score of 2.5 to 1.5.

Monday's (April 27) two matches will see Fabiano Caruana battle with Hikaru Nakamura and Ian Nepomniachtchi take on Ding Liren.

(Production: David Grip)




