Giri pulls off biggest upset of tournament with defeat of world chess champ Carlsen

FIROUZJA WOULD DEFEAT VACHIER-LAGRAVE 2.5 TO 1.5 STORY: Top ranked Dutch player Anish Giri pulled off the upset of the Magnus Carlsen Invitational Sunday (April 26) when he defeated his Norwegian host 2.5 to 1.5.

After a draw in the opening game of their Round 5 match, Carlsen made an unusual blunder and Giri took advantage to claim a game two win.

The 25-year-old held on for two more draws in games three and four to earn a 2.5 to 1.5 victory and give himself a chance to reach the knockout stage.

In the day's other match, 16-year-old Iranian prodigy Alireza Firouzja defeated top ranked Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, also by a score of 2.5 to 1.5.

Monday's (April 27) two matches will see Fabiano Caruana battle with Hikaru Nakamura and Ian Nepomniachtchi take on Ding Liren.

