El Paso Walmart Shooting Victim Dies From Injuries, Death Toll Now 23 Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:29s - Published 6 hours ago El Paso Walmart Shooting Victim Dies From Injuries, Death Toll Now 23 A hospital official says that a man shot in the Aug. 3 attack targeting Latinos in an El Paso Walmart has died after months in the hospital. 0

Tweets about this Connie Kirk RT @realTuckFrumper: El Paso Walmart Shooting Victim Dies; Death Toll Climbs To 23 https://t.co/I0ylEZJUqR 3 minutes ago JJoeo RT @cnnbrk: A youth soccer coach who has been hospitalized since being shot August 3 in the deadly attack at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, h… 7 minutes ago Adam Tumino RT @USATODAY: Guillermo "Memo" Garcia, a youth soccer coach, had been hospitalized since the Aug. 3 mass shooting that killed 22 others.… 7 minutes ago Shann Hayes RT @CP24: A man shot in the Aug. 3 attack targeting Latinos in an El Paso Walmart died after months in the hospital, raising the death toll… 7 minutes ago ΛFЯIᄃΛП RT @CBSNews: El Paso Walmart shooting victim dies, raising death toll to 23 https://t.co/rmQNt7pMrp https://t.co/zafNrdf97R 8 minutes ago #Resist Sandy RT @JoeKing3333: “After a nearly nine-month fight, our hearts are heavy as we report Guillermo ‘Memo’ Garcia, our last remaining patient be… 9 minutes ago JoeKing “After a nearly nine-month fight, our hearts are heavy as we report Guillermo ‘Memo’ Garcia, our last remaining pat… https://t.co/n23YDObguH 11 minutes ago extreme RT @HuffPost: The victim was fundraising for his daughter’s soccer team in the Walmart parking lot when the gunman opened fire. https://t.c… 16 minutes ago