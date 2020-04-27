Global  

Church Rallies Around Pastor

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Pastor Bob Huber's cancer was thought to be beaten but it had a recurrence.

In his time of need, members of the North Street Christian Church rallied to make sure he knew he was loved.

KDKA's Royce Jones was on the scene to see their love.

