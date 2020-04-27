Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E02 Dead People Lie Down

Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E02 Dead People Lie Down

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E02 Dead People Lie Down

Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E02 Dead People Lie Down

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1x02 "Dead People Lie Down" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo trailer HD - Raul Vega lies on the brink of death as his brother Mateo meets the charismatic Pachuco Fly Rico.

Tiago and Lewis's investigation leads them to the temple of the radio evangelist, Sister Molly Finnister and her formidable mother, Miss Adelaide.

Councilman Townsend and his cunning assistant Alex capitalize on the discord in the city to further their political goals.

Peter Craft has a chance encounter with Elsa at the beach and his sons meet her unnerving boy, Frank.

Lewis and his old friends investigate clandestine Third Reich activities.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1x02 Promo/Preview "Dead People Lie Down" Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Season 1 Episode 2 Promo Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1x02 Promo "Dead People Lie Down" (HD) #PennyDreadful #Dreadfuls » Watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Sundays at 10pm on Showtime » Starring: Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Jessica Garza, Nathan Lane

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

i_van84

Ivan △⃒⃘ RT @SHO_Penny: The time is now. The premiere of #PennyDreadful: #CityofAngels is available on Showtime: https://t.co/MsEvUi81IQ https://t.c… 54 seconds ago

ellyweaver2

EWeaver RT @SassyMamainLA: As a native Angeleno, I have always known we weren't always the liberal and progressive city we seemingly are now. Loved… 4 minutes ago

elena_minot

Elena Minot Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Premiere Recap: Did the 'Spiritual Descendant' Live Up to the Promise of Its Bloodli… https://t.co/5MlvvU2u38 4 minutes ago

crashpalace

crashpalace RT @TV_Fanatic_Girl: Evil looks good on #NatalieDormer but does the sequel do enough to stand out from the original series? #PennyDreadful… 4 minutes ago

staran1981

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimesent: The real star of Showtime's new series? L.A.'s neglected Mexican and Chicano history https://t.co/93CONKJ0j5 5 minutes ago

DenofGeekUS

Den of Geek News! The rich world of Santa Muerte may be key to understanding #PennyDreadful #CityofAngels https://t.co/PSPxjxDxNF 6 minutes ago

jenndeve

Cort 🍿 RT @MichaelAusiello: #PennyDreadful: #CityOfAngels Premiere Recap: Did the 'Spiritual Descendant' Live Up to the Promise of Its Bloodline?… 7 minutes ago

PennyDreadWiki

Penny Dreadful Wiki RT @TVLine: #PennyDreadful: #CityOfAngels Premiere Recap: Did the 'Spiritual Descendant' Live Up to the Promise of Its Bloodline? https://t… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.