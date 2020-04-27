Officials: man goes overboard on boat, doesn't resurface

SCENE ALL AFTERNOON AND INTO THENIGHT .RANKIN COUNTY EOC SAYS THESEARCH HAS BEEN SUSPENDED .

DIVETEAMS USING SONAR HADA TOUGH TIME LOCATING OBJECTS INTHE WATERBECAUSE OF THE SWIFT CURRENT INTHE LAKE.DIVE TEAMS USED HIGH DEFINITIONSONARSEARCH CHOPPY RESERVOIR WATERSLOOKING FOR A BRANDON FATHER WWENT MISSING ON THE LARGE LAKETHIS WEEKENDORANGE 8372SOTHE'S A GOOD GODLY MAN LOVES HISFAMILY HISCHURCH EVERYBODY LOVES HIM.BEVERLY PERKINS TOLD US33-YEAR-OLD SONJUSTIN PERKINS JUMPED INTO THEWATER TO GETHIS SON OUT OF HARMS WAY.

SHESAYS 5 YEAR OLD ASHER WEARING ALIFEJACKET WAS PLAYING IN THEWATER.SOTMY SON NOTICED HE WAS GETTINGJUST A LITTLEBIT TOO FAR THAN WHAT HE FELTCOMFORTABLE SO HE JUST OPTEDJUST TOJUMP IN AND BRING HIM BACK.