Monitor specs are nonsense | Upscaled

Maybe it's because what "looks good" is a subjective idea, but monitors are one are where it can be hard to believe the specs manufacturers advertise.

We're not even talking about contrast ratio, which is widely known to almost completely fictional; but other specs including response time, refresh rate, color depth, and chroma subsampling should be viewed with a healthy dose of skepticism.

