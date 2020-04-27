Bale and co in the 2.6 challenge

Republic Gareth Bale recreates iconic UCL goal vs Liverpool in 2.6 challenge for charity: Watch #RealMadrid #2.6Challenge… https://t.co/H4N04bGTCy 2 hours ago

Headmelted @mousey43 @greener_lfc Thats a different challenge , still got it wrong though Clive as Bale never played for South… https://t.co/2WbMxLKBNf 9 hours ago

Ulfah Paradinta RT @VOANews: ▶️ CORONAVIRUS Gareth Bale performed 26 kick-ups as part of the 2.6 challenge for the Velindre Cancer Center in South Wales,… 10 hours ago

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Gareth Bale recreates iconic strike against Liverpool in Champions League as Real Madrid star attempts ‘2.6 challen… https://t.co/JZt0QzGuf7 12 hours ago

Global Analytica ▶️ CORONAVIRUS Gareth Bale performed 26 kick-ups as part of the 2.6 challenge for the Velindre Cancer Center in So… https://t.co/p2Fs8EqwbY 13 hours ago

The Voice of America ▶️ CORONAVIRUS Gareth Bale performed 26 kick-ups as part of the 2.6 challenge for the Velindre Cancer Center in So… https://t.co/9EhgMk6Euz 14 hours ago