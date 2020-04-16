Global  

Tom Hardy returns to CBeebies' Bedtime Stories

Tom Hardy returns to CBeebies' Bedtime Stories

Tom Hardy returns to CBeebies' Bedtime Stories

CBeebies’ most popular Bedtime Stories reader, Tom Hardy, is returning to screens with a selection of brand new stories to settle the nation’s children down before they make their weary way to bed.

The actor first appeared on CBeebies back in 2016 and since then his Bedtime Stories have been requested an incredible one million times on BBC iPlayer.

