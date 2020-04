Joey Essex dumped by girlfriend after night of partying with Rita Ora Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:39s - Published 2 days ago Joey Essex dumped by girlfriend after night of partying with Rita Ora Joey Essex's girlfriend Lorena Medina says she dumped him after he went partying with Rita Ora and her pals.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this heat & heatworld.com Joey Essex dumped by Ex on the Beach girlfriend after spending the night with Rita Ora https://t.co/FTv8gk0G8h https://t.co/486vxZOg2u 8 hours ago NicoleWillsGoss Joey Essex’s Ex Model Girlfriend Lorena Medina Reveals She DUMPED Him After 24 Hour Partying With Rita Ora https://t.co/lG7Mu9u2xb 1 day ago David Kingston RT @DailyMailUK: Joey Essex's model girlfriend Lorena Medina reveals she DUMPED him https://t.co/PNV9vXtNKQ 1 day ago NicoleWillsGoss Joey Essex’s Ex Model Girlfriend Lorena Medina Reveals She DUMPED Him After 24 Hour Partying With Rita Ora https://t.co/lV3h0tiTo1 2 days ago Daily Mail U.K. Joey Essex's model girlfriend Lorena Medina reveals she DUMPED him https://t.co/PNV9vXtNKQ 2 days ago Abdihamiid Mohamed RT @DailyMailUK: Joey Essex's model girlfriend Lorena Medina reveals she DUMPED him https://t.co/ZsJu8uEVRN 2 days ago NicoleWillsGoss Joey Essex’s Ex Model Girlfriend Lorena Medina Reveals She DUMPED Him After 24 Hour Partying With Rita Ora… https://t.co/V4JVTehUsC 2 days ago Daily Star Joey Essex dumped by girlfriend after wild night partying with Rita Ora https://t.co/II99456aUR 2 days ago