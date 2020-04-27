Beautiful pink flamingos flock outdoors at US zoo

SHOWS: DELAWARE COUNTY, OHIO, UNITED STATES (APRIL 7, 2020) (COLUMBUS ZOO AND AQUARIUM - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/ NO RESALE / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO NEW USES AFTER JUNE 26, 2020, 23:59:59 / MUST BE USED IN ENTIRETY - NO MODIFICATIONS) 1.

FLOCK OF CARIBBEAN FLAMINGOS GOING OUTSIDE ACCOMPANIED BY ZOO KEEPER, FLAMINGOS RUNNING, MAKING LOUD SOUNDS AND LOOKING AROUND HABITAT STORY: Caribbean flamingos ventured outside for the first time this year on April 7 at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio.

Video shared on social media shows the flamboyant birds making loud sounds as they go out into the yard and explore their surroundings.

The flamingos enjoyed the outside for the first time since moving in an indoor habitat in the late fall, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium told Reuters in an email.

The zoo is currently closed due to coronavirus public health concerns and has been providing updates about the animals on social media, the zoo said.

