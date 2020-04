Brad Pitt steals the Saturday Night Live spotlight as Dr. Fauci Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:44s - Published 1 hour ago Brad Pitt steals the Saturday Night Live spotlight as Dr. Fauci Brad Pitt stole the show on Saturday Night Live this weekend with a surprise appearance as America's top COVID-19 expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page Brad Pitt steals the Saturday Night Live spotlight as Dr. Fauci: https://t.co/9NOw1BqgKc #BradPitt stole the show… https://t.co/dW131C7wdu 37 minutes ago One News Page Brad Pitt steals the Saturday Night Live spotlight as Dr. Fauci: https://t.co/9NOw1BqgKc #BradPitt #DonaldTrump 51 minutes ago People Magazine πŸ‡ΏπŸ‡¦ SA Brad Pitt steals the Saturday Night Live spotlight as Dr. Fauci - https://t.co/V0XlstRby8 12 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Brad Pitt steals the Saturday Night Live spotlight as Dr. Fauci https://t.co/MB7KK1w2hk https://t.co/eRBeZ1En9k 12 hours ago WENN Brad Pitt Steals The Saturday Night Live Spotlight As Dr. Fauci https://t.co/h7UelwqPHK 13 hours ago