Boris Johnson says UK making progress against Covid-19 as he returns to No 10 Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s - Published now Boris Johnson says UK making progress against Covid-19 as he returns to No 10 Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK lockdown will continue as he insisted he would not risk a second peak in the disease by relaxing restrictions too quickly. The Prime Minister returned to take charge of the Government’s response to the coronavirus crisis following his recovery from Covid-19, in a statement he said there are signs that the UK is “passing through the peak” of the outbreak and “coming now to the end of the first phase of this conflict”. 0

