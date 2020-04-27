Boris Johnson says UK making progress against Covid-19 as he returns to No 10
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK lockdown will continue as he insisted he would not risk a second peak in the disease by relaxing restrictions too quickly.
The Prime Minister returned to take charge of the Government’s response to the coronavirus crisis following his recovery from Covid-19, in a statement he said there are signs that the UK is “passing through the peak” of the outbreak and “coming now to the end of the first phase of this conflict”.