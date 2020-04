North Korean TV broadcasts message from Kim Jong Un Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published now North Korean TV broadcasts message from Kim Jong Un North Korean state TV has relayed a message of thanks from Kim Jong Un to construction workers building a tourism resort. The news bulletin came during worldwide speculation over the leader's health, after reports that he had been absent from North Korean public celebrations he usually attended. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Independent.ie #VIDEO North Korean TV broadcasts message from Kim Jong Un after speculation about his health… https://t.co/jPsUdmbPQU 5 minutes ago