Some Non-Critical Businesses In Minnesota Reopen Monday -- With Restrictions Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:13s - Published now Some Non-Critical Businesses In Minnesota Reopen Monday -- With Restrictions Minnesota begins easing some restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Thousands of businesses have the option of reopening Monday. Christiane Cordero joins us live from one Minneapolis business that's getting back to work this morning -- Brickmania. (2:13) WCCO This Morning - April 27, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 🇺🇸 One Tweet At a Time RT @mark_himmer: @RealMattCouch Matt, just a bit of extortion going on here in MINNESOTA by GOVERNOR Tim Walz! SOME (up to 80-100k workers… 3 days ago MSC In Minnesota, some non-critical businesses in industrial, manufacturing, office sectors to return to work Monday. https://t.co/461zunwyO5 3 days ago WhatAreUPreparedToDo @RealMattCouch Matt, just a bit of extortion going on here in MINNESOTA by GOVERNOR Tim Walz! SOME (up to 80-100k… https://t.co/SORfsni0Fo 3 days ago