Some Non-Critical Businesses In Minnesota Reopen Monday -- With Restrictions

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Minnesota begins easing some restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Thousands of businesses have the option of reopening Monday.

Christiane Cordero joins us live from one Minneapolis business that's getting back to work this morning -- Brickmania.

(2:13) WCCO This Morning - April 27, 2020

