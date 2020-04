Wisconsin is averaging the lowest gas prices in the country, according to GasBuddy

WISCONSIN REPORTING SOME OFTHE LOWEST GAS PRICES IN THENATION RIGHT NOW.

THE NATIONALAVERAGE PRICE OF REGULAR GASIS NOW ONE DOLLAR AND 93CENTS... BUT YOU'VE PROBABLYNOTICED WE'RE DOING MUCHBETTER THAN THAT AROUND HERE.PRICES ESPECIALLY LOW AROUNDGREAT LAKES STATES.AT ONEPOINT ON FRIDAY MORNING, AMANITOWOC COUNTY GAS STATIONWAS SELLING THE CHEAPEST GASIN THE COUNTRY AT JUST OVER 75CENTS A GALLON.

EXPERTSBELIEVE THIS DIP IS TEMPORARY.Patrick De Haan/GasBuddy HeadPetroleum Analyst:"It'sexciting to see the gallonscounts go up as fast as thedollar count.

But overall, youknow, it's, it's flashing ared signal and that's that thelonger prices are made lower,the higher risk we are ofprices eventually going upsharply.

Maybe not in themonths ahead, but in the yearsahead IN WISCONSIN -- GASBUDDYREPORTS THE AVERAGE PRICE OFREGULAR AT 1.18 PER GALLON --THE NATION'S LOWEST.

PRICESCOULD STILL FALL REGIONALLY...DEPENDING ON THE RE-OPENING OFSTATE ECONOM