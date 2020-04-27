Monday Top Story

Also around the country there have been 54 deaths.

Today brooke schwieters joins us from folly beach.

Brooke spoke with mayor tim goodwin and what exactly did he have to say, brooke.

>> brooke: good morning.

For those wait for speck go ahead to return to the beach there are no specific dates in place just yet, but under guidance from dr. jane kelly epidemiologist here in folly beach there could be some access to the beach inside here sometime soon.

According to latest memo to city officials here there is still a lack of testing especially here in south carolina to truly monitor the spread of covid-19.

She adds social distancing is still going to be the keys for those beach reopenings.

Dr. kelly suggests a gradual allowance of more people on the beach adding maintaining maybe specific hours for beach access could also help limit crowding.

Now, for those restaurants another major part of folly beach's business model.

Mayor goodwin told us if governor henry mcmaster were to reopen restaurants the city would likely alter current access check point.

>> probably open it up so people could come to do the restaurants and stuff but that remains to be seen and only open 20 percent of the capacity like you did these stores, then the restaurant owner has to make a decision is it even worth paying bills to open to 20% capacity and open up.

>>> another big ticket item are short-term rentals.

Suggest city leaders consider starting with 30 day rental period which would be about 8,000 people in 30 days adding rentals should also allow two to three-day period to ensure they are properly cleaned again to keep working on maintaining the spreading of covid-19.

