Chris Broussard: The Last Dance reveals Phil Jackson may be the greatest NBA coach of all time
|
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:42s - Published
Chris Broussard: The Last Dance reveals Phil Jackson may be the greatest NBA coach of all time
Last night, episodes 3 & 4 of the Michael Jordan documentary 'The Last Dance' premiered, and Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to give his thoughts on the series.
Hear why Nick and Broussard agree that this episode highlighted how grossly under appreciated Isaiah Thomas has been as a player, and why Phil Jackson may be the greatest NBA coach of all time.