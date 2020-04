Julie Andrews starting a podcast Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published now Julie Andrews starting a podcast "Julie's Library" will be hosted by the entertainment legend and her daughter, author and educator Emma Walton Hamilton. They'll read and discuss children's books - this starting April 29. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Julie Andrews starting a podcast SHE IS STARTING A PODCAST!"JULIE'S LIBRARY" WILL BEHOSTED BY THE ENTERTAINMENTLEGEND AND HER DAUGHTER, AUTHORAND EDUCATOR EMMA WALTONHAMILTON.THEY'LL READ AND DISCUSS THEIRFAVORITE CHILDREN'S BOOKS.JULIE'S LIBRARY LAUNCHES THISWEDNESDAY - APRIL 29TH.TIME NOW IS X:XX -- COMING UPON GOO





You Might Like

Tweets about this DCALondon Julie Andrews is starting a children's book podcast this spring and she's calling it @JuliesLibrary👯‍♀️… https://t.co/UJ4qruu6tn 4 hours ago Pat Kirkland RT @lincolnlibrary1: We couldn't resist this one! Julie Andrews, beloved icon and entertainer (NOT Julie Andrews, the Library's CEO) has a… 4 days ago Lincoln Library We couldn't resist this one! Julie Andrews, beloved icon and entertainer (NOT Julie Andrews, the Library's CEO) has… https://t.co/eGUtIOWqHV 4 days ago Dr. Amy Tondreau RT @LesleyWriters: Julie Andrews and her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton are starting a new podcast where they share a favorite children's bo… 5 days ago Do You Even Podcast? As promised on the last episode, here's the official link to Julie Andrews' new podcast @JuliesLibrary, out every W… https://t.co/LRtUNiQopG 6 days ago OKRLS Join beloved icon Julie Andrews for story time! Julie and her daughter, children’s author and educator Emma Walton… https://t.co/HDcOjGNH8k 6 days ago 100.7 WHUD Julie Andrews has a new podcast starting on the 29th where she reads stories to the world! Such a comforting presen… https://t.co/KOgAgnGPRp 1 week ago