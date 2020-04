China on Kim's health: We have no new info to offer Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:41s - Published now China on Kim's health: We have no new info to offer China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that Beijing has no new information for the public regarding Kim Jong Un's health, as conflicting reports mount on the North Korean leader's whereabouts. 0

Speaking at the ministry's daily briefing, the Geng was responding to reports of a Chinese delegation including medical experts being dispatched to North Korea, and whether they were sent to assist Kim Jong Un or help the country deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic. Three people familiar with the situation told Reuters that a Chinese team was dispatched to North Korea on Thursday (April 23) to advise on Kim, though the context of his health was unclear.





