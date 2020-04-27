Global  

Baton Rouge Police Officer Killed

Baton Rouge Police Officer Killed
Sunday Shooting standoff
Baton Rouge Police Officer Killed

At this time.

3 in state news -- one police officer is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in baton rouge sunday.

Authorities say two officers were looking for 36-year-old ronnie cato who is a suspect in a homicide that occurred sunday morning.

After receiving a tip about cat's location officers were checking the scene when the suspect opened fire, striking both.

They were taken to the hospital... and a four-hour standoff ensued between the suspect and swat teams. "this is the call that not chief wants to get, that no police officer wants to hear - an officer dying.

Not only were these police officers public servants, the're fathers, husbands, loved by their families and already dealing with the stress that we have to deal with under this current covid threat that w're in.

Still, our heroes step up."

Officials say cato is now in police custody.

The names of the officers involved have not been released.

