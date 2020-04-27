Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. DEMOCRATIC HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, SAYING: "Today I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States." The top elected Democrat in the U.S. is throwing her support behind her party's presumptive presidential nominee.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called former Vice President Joe Biden the right man for the job, citing his work to rebuild the U.S. economy after the financial crisis, his efforts to pass the Affordable Care Act, and describing him as a leader who can take on the current pandemic.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. DEMOCRATIC HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, SAYING: "Joe has been a voice of reason and resilience with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis." She made her announcement in a video released Sunday (April 26) night by the Biden campaign.

Pelosi's endorsement follows that of Biden's former rivals, U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, as well as former president Barack Obama and former vice president Al Gore, who all threw their weight behind Biden earlier this month.

Biden has also won the support from the 400,000-member United Auto Workers union.

The flow of recent announcemnts have given Biden a string of headlines at a time when his campaign is effectively on hold due to the pandemic.

Biden has been releasing campaign videos from his home.

In contrast, U.S. President Donald Trump has captured media attention with his combative White House briefings.

Despite this, Biden leads Trump in most national polls looking ahead to the November election.