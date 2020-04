A couple sneaked out to have a romantic getaway defying India's COVID-19 lockdown guidelines.

A drone sent by the Tiruvallur District police spotted them in a forest area near Gummidipoondi in South India on April 24.

As they spotted the drone, the couple fled covering their faces.

A Thiruvallur district police official said: “We have noted the bike's registration number.

We will track down the errant couple and take legal action on them.

“We have intensified surveillance with drone cameras.

People should stay inside homes and obey the law."