Single Dad Builds Jungle Gym for Daughter in Yard as Parks Shutdown Due to Coronavirus

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 01:57s - Published
As all parks and playgrounds were shut during the coronavirus lockdown, this single dad decided to build one for his daughter.

He surprised her with a jungle gym in their backyard.

The toddler jumped in excitement at seeing the playground set and rushed to explore it further, accompanied by her dog, Lola.

Her dad had included a climbing wall, a slide, and swings in the jungle gym.

