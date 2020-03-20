Single Dad Builds Jungle Gym for Daughter in Yard as Parks Shutdown Due to Coronavirus
As all parks and playgrounds were shut during the coronavirus lockdown, this single dad decided to build one for his daughter.
He surprised her with a jungle gym in their backyard.
The toddler jumped in excitement at seeing the playground set and rushed to explore it further, accompanied by her dog, Lola.
Her dad had included a climbing wall, a slide, and swings in the jungle gym.