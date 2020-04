Novo Democrats #DemCast RT @nikkifried: Yes, it’s time @GovRonDesantis stop his costly fight against voting rights for ex-felons. The people of Florida overwhelm… 47 seconds ago

K. L. Wood RT @BostonJudy3: In Florida trading votes for $ FL class action voting rights lawsuit goes to trial today. In 2018, 65% of Floridians vot… 1 minute ago

Todd S. Stewart "Felon Voting Rights Trial Begins in Florida, via Conference Call" by Patricia Mazzei via NYT https://t.co/n0pEjFhVtY 5 minutes ago

LillianEHarris2 RT @CNNPolitics: A federal lawsuit that will determine whether former felons in Florida who owe court fines and fees are eligible to vote i… 6 minutes ago

AKSN 🧡✌🏼 RT @NPR: A year and a half ago, Florida voters decided those with felony convictions should be able to vote after serving their sentence. L… 9 minutes ago

Blair Sapp RT @AmericaVotes: #JonesvDeSantis is a major civil rights trial happening today! Advocates in Florida are fighting to end modern day poll t… 17 minutes ago

Hilbert College Religion An effort to reinstitute the poll tax, 21st century edition: https://t.co/EJlbUQ0d42 #votingrights #vote… https://t.co/yTdgIjbMwX 20 minutes ago