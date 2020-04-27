Woman creates miniature art gallery for her birds

This woman spent seven hours creating a mini-museum on Saturday, April 25 for her birds.

The museum featured miniature famous paintings including Edvard Munch's "The Scream" and Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring" and many more, all with a little bird tweak.

The museum also has handy signs around asking the birds not to eat seeds or poop in the gallery.

Artist Hazel Grace from the Philippines created the masterpiece.