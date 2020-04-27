Driver narrowly avoids smashed windscreen from flying debris in Canada

Dramatic footage from a highway close to Ottawa, Ontario shows how flying debris from out of nowhere nearly smashes the windscreen of the filmer.

Captured on April 25, dashcam footage from Brandon Nussey's vehicle shows the piece of debris from the right-hand side of the road and spinning in the air and hit exactly in the camera's view followed by a dramatic thud.

Nussey explained: "The wind picked up some sort of debris and slammed it into the roof of my truck, narrowly avoiding my windshield." He suspected it was "part of a door" or a "cover piece to some sort of farm equipment."