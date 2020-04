The United Nations' top human rights official Michelle Bachelet said new coronavirus-related government rules, which often entail restrictions to free movement and police checks, should not be used "as a weapon" against opposition, to control the population or extend their time in power.

Some lockdowns in countries such as the United States have been faced with fury from protesters demanding the easing of the rules, causing scuffles with law enforcement officials.

Bachelet said police should practice force during the crisis "when strictly necessary."