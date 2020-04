Boris Johnson returns to work after hospitalisation Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:49s - Published 1 hour ago Boris Johnson returns to work after hospitalisation U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the coronavirus Britain's "biggest challenge since the war" as he returned to work on Monday after successfully battling Covid-19 himself. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this charlie mc laughlin RT @Otto_English: As Boris Johnson returns to work today let's just reflect that subsequent to the first two cases of Covid 19 hitting the… 9 seconds ago homekyle RT @ABC: Norway's Minister of Culture Abid Raja gets his hair cut in Oslo, as hairdressers reopened after being closed down for more than s… 51 seconds ago Owotorufa Ebibode Nathaniel RT @YahooNews: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to work after beating coronavirus https://t.co/baIrq1XBJD https://t.co/GBIWCtnz… 1 minute ago AccuWeather Monday morning's latest on coronavirus: - Global case total nears 3 million - U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ret… https://t.co/WGcXXYhiae 4 minutes ago Jean Schaffner Boris Johnson warns against relaxing UK lockdown as he returns to work after battle with coronavirus https://t.co/KLjySwniA4 5 minutes ago Ivan Pereira #Coronavirus updates: 1,000 contact tracers to be hired in NYC - ABC News - https://t.co/JSpAjmchRZ via @ABC 5 minutes ago Sir Alex RT @smh: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street with a stark warning that easing Britain's lockdown would unleash a… 5 minutes ago Kenneth Gyles RT @FrancesOGrady: Good piece on the six top items in Boris Johnson's intray as he returns to work. No. 3 is our call for unions to be invo… 5 minutes ago