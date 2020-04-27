NEW LAWN CARE COMPANY EXPANDS TO MACON, BRINGS JOBS DURING PANDEMIC

The best stories come from you.

Many lawn care businesses have been impacted by the covid-19 pandemic..

That has left homeowners and businesses ... unable to cut their grass.

To help those who can t make it to a mower ... a new company has launched its services in macon.

It s called greenpal, an app that connects homeowners with local lawn care professionals, and is the "uber for lawn care.

Caballero: for the homeowner, it s easier way to get a task done, no more having to meet the lawn care professional at your house to get a quote, no need to meet him to pay him, and no need to meet him to do any additional services, everything can be done through the greenpal app.

The app allows macon residents to find local lawn professionals.

Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs.

Caballero: it just kind of eliminates everything, so you don t even need to meet the vendor at the property, you don t need to check underneath the mat, everything is handled directly through the app.

Local lawn care pros like quinton hollis can then bid on their properties based on the google street and aerial images and any other lawn details residents provide.

Hollis: it eliminates people coming to your house, asking if you want your lawn cut, you get to bid on jobs and it has a lot of jobs on there so it s a lot of work.

Hollis says the greenpal app ors like him find work during the pandemic.

Hollis: for vendors and for residents that want it, it s a great way to make money during this pandemic, and it s a safe way to make money during this pandemic after the listings, homeowners select who they want to work with, based on the vendor s ratings, reviews, and price.

