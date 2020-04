Miller Motte - Dental Assisting Program Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 9 hours ago Miller Motte - Dental Assisting Program One of the curriculums offered by Miller Motte Technical College is their Dental Assisting Program and Danielle Potter and Tiffany Blevins have the details. Https://www.miller-motte.edu/campuses/chattanooga-career-training 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Miller Motte - Dental Assisting Program [Music] welcome to local business spotlight everyone I'm Troy Thompson joining me in the studio today is Daniel Potter director of admissions at from Miller Mott College and also Tiffany Blevins machines the program director over there as well and the program director of Dental Assisting Program welcome to the show ladies thank you okay now we obviously are talking about tea all right because we've got a big mouth and a big brush looks like my bathroom all right now as the director of this program tell us in a nutshell what it is that people who are sitting at home will get to learn doing this program so we teach our students all about the dental field and Generals so there's so much that goes along with that yeah dental assistants in a nutshell they assist the doctor in all different types of restorations okay interesting you saying that because when I go to my dentist there's like five girls yes that I see me in the surgical room but I never know what it is that they actually are doing so is can we break that down a little bit for us are they assisting in the cleaning are they hygienists to explain that so the difference in an assistant in a Hajin is the hygienist is the one that cleans your teeth the assistant is the one that we may take your x-rays we may do your impressions but always we're gonna be the one that's beside the dentist assisting in whatever handing the tools right I can't Sophie now I know so next week when I'm there that I'll be like hey let's talk a little bit about this class in itself how long does it actually go for it's 15 months 15 yes that's not very very short yeah okay now let's talk about the normal okay is it an evening class is a daytime what happens if someone has the second job okay so it is a day only program yes and so what that means is you know students need to be prepared to be in class from 8:00 to 5:00 is that five days a week yes we like them to block off to know that their schedule could change at any time but typically two to three days a week oh so good so we can still have another part our life as well yes when you see these students coming in on their first days what do you think you like this is this the best class ever they're really into it all they stand back a little bit and wait to see what happens a lot of the times of course just like anything with the first day they're always nervous yes so we usually try to break it up and I always ask them what their y is and nine times out of ten when you're an assistant or when you want to be in the dental field a lot of it has to do with confidence you know a patient walks in and you don't realize unless you're in the dental field how how much of small matters when it comes to confidence I like to stress that domestically on the first that's a great call because I have to say you need to put everyone at ease in that chair correct and these are the front of the line of the business right that's right this is what allows people to come back because you build them that confidence let's talk a little bit about after they finish the course okay how easy is it for them to be able to place a job depending in the area I would assume so we only have programs that there's the demand in the work field for okay so dental assistants they're needed out there they will become registered once they submit their application to the state upon graduation and then they'll be able to get hired and I can only imagine can we do any courses after this to take us to the next level yes absolutely yes how does that work so there's there's something called an expanded function dental assistant they can also go to hygiene school but what we like to talk about in school is they have an option to be an expanded function dental assistant there's classes offered in Chattanooga and what that means is they can go for rest or a restorative dentistry and they can go for dental sealants there are several different options so it's about just like continuing education this is on the front line of what people can just get also to the next level we appreciate you thank you very good if you want to find out more information you can go online there it all is on this screen for you they will give it all to you on the website or you can go over and see Daniel live in patient just give them a call back after this short break [Music]





