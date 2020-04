Preventing work-from-home aches and pains

THAT COMES WITH IT.

BUT IFYOU'RE ON A COMPUTER ALL DAYYOU COULD BE CAUSING LONG-TERM DAMAGE TO YOUR NECK ANDSPINE WITHOUT REALIZING IT.

ISPOKE WITH AN ORTHOPEDICSURGEON ABOUT HOW TO PREVENTACHES AND PAINS WHILE WORKINGFROM HOME.

TRT 1:16 00:00 -00:12 00:12 - 00:27 00:27 -ENDTHE BIGGEST DIFFERENCE -- ISTHAT WORK SPACES ARE MADE WITHYOUR BODY IN MIND.

BUT THOSESAME ERGONOMICALLY- SOUNDITEMS LIKE YOUR DESK ANDCHAIR AT THE OFFICE MAY NOTBE AVAILABLE AT HOME.

DR.STEPHEN CURTIN, ORTHOPEDICSURGEON, TUCSON ORTHOPEDICINSTITUTE "I THINK PEOPLESPENDING MORE TIME SEDENTARY,SPENDING IT IN A SITUATIONTHAT MAY NOT BE IDEALLY SET UPTO DO IT ARE THE BIG RISKS OFTHIS LOCKDOWN AND HOMEISOLATION AND NOT GOING TOWORK." DR. STEPHEN CURTINHAS THESE TIPS FOR YOU TO KEEPIN MIND& IF YOU ARE WORKING ATA HOME DESK -- HE SAYS -- YOURCHAIR IS THE MOST IMPORTANTITEM.

YOU SHOULD HAVE ONE THATALLOWS YOU TO SIT IN ANEUTRAL POSITION.

DR. STEPHENCURTIN, ORTHOPEDIC SURGEON,TUCSON ORTHOPEDIC INSTITUTE"AND THAT'S WITH YOUR HIPSBENT AT ABOUT 90-100 DEGREES.YOUR FEET SHOULD REALLY BE ONTHE FLOOR, IF THE CHAIR IS TOOTALL YOU REALLY NEED TO PUTSOMETHING UNDER THEM .

AND YOUWANT TO BE ABLE TO SIT INIDEALLY A NICE CHAIR THAT FITSTHE CURVATURE OF YOUR SPINE."LOOK OUT FOR SLOUCHING --REACHING IN BAD POSITIONS --AND HOW YOUR NECK IS LEANING.LASTLY -- TAKE BREAKS AND MAKESURE YOU'RE MOVING AROUND.

DR.STEPHEN CURTIN, ORTHOPEDICSURGEON, TUCSON ORTHOPEDICINSTITUTE "YOU GOT TO GET UPAND MOVE.

YOUR MUSCULOSKELETALSYSTEM DOESN'T LIKE TO BE INANY ONE POSITION FOR TOO LONG.MOVEMENT IS WHAT KIND OFLUBRICATES THE JOINTS."AND HE SAYS -- EVEN IF YOUDON'T HAVE A PERFECT CHAIR --YOU CAN PROBABLY GET BY -- BYTAKING A LOT OF BREAKS.

SIMPLYFOCUSING ON HEALTHY HABITSWILL GO A LONG WAY.NON-PROFITS ARE FINDING NEW