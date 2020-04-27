Global  

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Comes To Streaming

Can't wait for the new Star Wars movie to hit streaming?

According to Business Insider the wait is almost over.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is hitting Disney Plus two months early on May 4th - "Star Wars" Day.

Disney has also made "Frozen II" and "Onward" available to stream early.

"Artemis Fowl" will skip theaters and head straight to Disney Plus later this year.

Disney's release plan leaves a seven-month theatrical window between theaters and streaming, The coronavirus pandemic has changed the world.

While Disney still seems committed to giving audiences a theatrical experience it also has to re-evaluate how best to keep audiences engaged.

