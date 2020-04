Governor's Press Conference Expected To Have Details On Getting Texans Back To Work Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:44s - Published 4 hours ago Governor's Press Conference Expected To Have Details On Getting Texans Back To Work Governor's Press Conference Expected To Have Details On Getting Texans Back To Work 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this SouthBaldwinChamber Governor Ivey’s office has confirmed–– Press conference tomorrow (TUE, April 28) 11am. Expected to discuss future p… https://t.co/pSkogNJc2s 5 minutes ago Jessa Reid Bolling RT @ALReporter: Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday to provide an update on her stay-at-home order, which is set t… 11 minutes ago Jakob Rodriguez RT @sierraamber16: I will be live-tweeting Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s press conference at 2:30 p.m. updating the public on the state’s #C… 20 minutes ago Sierra Martin I will be live-tweeting Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s press conference at 2:30 p.m. updating the public on the state… https://t.co/nqup0oZxNv 20 minutes ago Danele Durham RT @charliegeren: Governor Abbott is expected to detail plans on reopening the Texas economy LIVE today at 2:30 p.m. You can tune in to the… 1 hour ago Zach McCune RT @EquitasHealth: We're tuning into @GovMikeDeWine and @DrAmyActon's COVID-19 press conference. The Governor is expected to release his ad… 1 hour ago Equitas Health We're tuning into @GovMikeDeWine and @DrAmyActon's COVID-19 press conference. The Governor is expected to release h… https://t.co/VHbEC2ydWH 1 hour ago 700WLW Ohio Governor @GovMikeDeWine is hosting his daily press conference. He's expected to outline how he will ease restr… https://t.co/m5MgU685PE 2 hours ago