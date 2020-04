Man Gets Epidemiologist’s Face Tattooed on His Arm Because He’s a Fan of His Approach to the Pandemic Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:24s - Published 3 days ago Man Gets Epidemiologist’s Face Tattooed on His Arm Because He’s a Fan of His Approach to the Pandemic Sweden’s decision to try for herd immunity amid the COVID-19 pandemic is proving popular among many of the country’s citizens, so much so that one man decided to get the face of the country’s top epidemiologist tattooed on his body. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this