Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Nancy Pelosi Endorses Joe Biden For President On March 27, Speaker Pelosi gave her official endorsement of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

She now joins prominent figures such as Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Al Gore endorsing the former vice president.

In her statement, Pelosi said Biden would be an “extraordinary president,” referring to the work he’s done “behind-the-scenes.” Nancy Pelosi Pelosi also spoke about Biden’s ability to display “empathy, grace and courage” to families devastated by gun violence.

Nancy Pelosi Finally, Pelosi spoke about the role of the president in creating a “better, fairer world,” saying Biden was the right candidate to “bring our nation together.” Nancy Pelosi

