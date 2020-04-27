6 New Possible Symptoms of Coronavirus Are Added to CDC List The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updated the list of coronavirus symptoms over the weekend.

1.

Chills 2.

Repeated shaking with chills 3.

Muscle pain 4.

Headache 5.

Sore throat 6.

Loss of taste or smell In addition, the CDC slightly changed the wording of one of the symptoms already listed.

"Shortness of breath" was changed to "shortness of breath or difficulty breathing." As of Monday morning, more than 967,000 people in the U.S. had tested positive for COVID-19.

The death toll has reached nearly 55,000.