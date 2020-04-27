Inside Politics: Are We Ready to Re-Open The Economy? P.2

This week both the state of Tennessee and the city of Nashville have announced their first plans to re-open the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state and Metro obviously have the same goal, but they are approaching the re-open somewhat differently, and it appears on somewhat different time frames.

For example, it appears the state plans to open a number of businesses on a limited basis (restaurants and retail) early next week, while Metro seems more likely to begin reopening a little later in May.

Our guest this week on INSIDE POLITICS is Dr Alex Jahangir, Chairman of the Metro Board of Health & Chair of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force.