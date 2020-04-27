Matt Hancock announces new life assurance scheme for families of frontline staff

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a new life assurance scheme for the families of frontline staff who die from Covid-19.

He told the Downing Street briefing that 82 NHS workers and 16 social care staff had died so far.

“I feel a deep personal sense of duty that we must care for their loved ones,” he said.

“Today, I am able to announce that the Government is setting up a life assurance scheme for NHS and social care frontline colleagues.

“Families of staff who die from coronavirus in the course of their essential frontline work will receive a £60,000 payment.