David Bowie once saved Peter Frampton from smoke-filled plane

David Bowie once saved Peter Frampton from a smoke-filled plane.

The rocker revealed that on Bowie's 1987 'Glass Spider' world tour David noticed smoke coming out of a vent from their private plane just before take-off and he carried Peter off the plane to safety.

He told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: He told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: He told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: He told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: Peter and David first met at school in Bromley, South East London, when they were just teenagers and Peter praised his pal for choosing him as a touring musician for him after he fell on hard times.