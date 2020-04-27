Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > David Bowie once saved Peter Frampton from smoke-filled plane

David Bowie once saved Peter Frampton from smoke-filled plane

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:18s - Published
David Bowie once saved Peter Frampton from smoke-filled plane

David Bowie once saved Peter Frampton from smoke-filled plane

David Bowie once saved Peter Frampton from a smoke-filled plane.

The rocker revealed that on Bowie's 1987 'Glass Spider' world tour David noticed smoke coming out of a vent from their private plane just before take-off and he carried Peter off the plane to safety.

He told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: He told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: He told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: He told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: Peter and David first met at school in Bromley, South East London, when they were just teenagers and Peter praised his pal for choosing him as a touring musician for him after he fell on hard times.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

dbfaceofreality

THE FACE OF REALITY Peter Frampton tells how David Bowie once saved him from smoking plane - https://t.co/gpkC48Qd1H #GoogleAlerts 9 hours ago

myrealfm

REAL FM Creating great music and saving lives. https://t.co/0YYnK8uVWc 10 hours ago

BuddyLorna

Buddy Elliott RT @Independent: David Bowie once saved Peter Frampton from a faulty private jet https://t.co/67XGEfvLdz 1 day ago

radioandmusic

RadioandMusic.com .@DavidBowieReal had once saved @peterframpton from a smoke-filled plane cabin just before take-off. #singer #rock… https://t.co/n0tPddbVuB 1 day ago

AyesRoland

AyesRoland RT @Independent: David Bowie once saved Peter Frampton from a faulty private jet https://t.co/clSPiRPlkv 2 days ago

kav_paul

kav RT @FarOutMag: Peter Frampton reveals how David Bowie once saved his life a smoked plane: https://t.co/uSTaZHBUD8 2 days ago

MSNSouthAfrica

MSN South Africa David Bowie once saved Peter Frampton from smoke-filled plane https://t.co/BpQqSwJsOl 2 days ago

FarOutMag

Far Out Magazine Peter Frampton reveals how David Bowie once saved his life a smoked plane: https://t.co/uSTaZHBUD8 2 days ago