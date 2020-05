WHO says governments must form new social contracts with citizens Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published 4 days ago WHO says governments must form new social contracts with citizens WHO Executive Director Michael J. Ryan says governments must agree 'new social contracts' with citizens in order to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 following their respective lockdowns. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this