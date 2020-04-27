Invasive species may thrive without wildlife reserves' intervention

Debbie Tann, chief executive of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, explains the problems facing nature reserves during the coronavirus crisis.

Donations are down and Ms Tann expects that her trust and many others around the country will only be able to hold on for a few months.

She also reveals the numerous implications around the furloughing of staff - invasive species cannot be controlled and there has been an increase in fly tipping and other anti-social behaviour on reserves.