Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust > Invasive species may thrive without wildlife reserves' intervention

Invasive species may thrive without wildlife reserves' intervention

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Invasive species may thrive without wildlife reserves' intervention

Invasive species may thrive without wildlife reserves' intervention

Debbie Tann, chief executive of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, explains the problems facing nature reserves during the coronavirus crisis.

Donations are down and Ms Tann expects that her trust and many others around the country will only be able to hold on for a few months.

She also reveals the numerous implications around the furloughing of staff - invasive species cannot be controlled and there has been an increase in fly tipping and other anti-social behaviour on reserves.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lawlor224

Kim RT @WildlifeTrusts: Wildlife Trusts and their nature reserves are facing increasing problems as a result of #Covid19. @Debbie_Tann from @Ha… 2 days ago

WildlifeTrusts

The Wildlife Trusts Wildlife Trusts and their nature reserves are facing increasing problems as a result of #Covid19. @Debbie_Tann from… https://t.co/hBfUPm3hnH 3 days ago