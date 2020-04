Claire Danes pays tribute to Homeland character as finale airs Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:39s - Published 1 hour ago Claire Danes pays tribute to Homeland character as finale airs Claire Danes paid tribute to her "unapologetically ambitious" Homeland character Carrie Mathison as the finale of the hit show aired on Sunday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this MARK Claire Danes pays tribute to Homeland character as finale airs https://t.co/ao4x79b728 https://t.co/X0IiCZtL2Q 2 hours ago People Magazine πŸ‡ΏπŸ‡¦ SA Claire Danes pays tribute to Homeland character as finale airs - https://t.co/cJfC14VPcA 7 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Claire Danes pays tribute to Homeland character as finale airs https://t.co/aTNySregg4 https://t.co/pB20GFjnIJ 7 hours ago