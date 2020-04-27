Midmorning With Aundrea - April 27, 2020 (Part 2)

Uncorked nexa special guest makes an appearance with scott and bobbie in uncorked.

Now we do want to note this episode was shot before our social distancing rules.

Let's see what's happening at restaurant tyler.

Welcome to uncorked and look who we've got here.

It's restaurant tyler owner ty thames..ty thanks for being here.

Thanks so much for having me.

Bobbie's going to take over the ropes here.

She's got a secret surprise.

I also don't know what these are.

These come from the som select blind six.

They give you six wines each month to let you blind taste, already covered.

So at the end i'm going to let you open it up.

So we have no idea what she's about to pour.

Do you know what it is ty?

The secret is that you're actually pretty good at these tastings.

Well every time is a challenge.

A lot of steps to go through more of a process of elimination.

This is a subscription to help sommeliers blind taste which is useful in my market.

Which by the way congratulations.

You just took a big exam in south carolina and passed.

When bobbie said blind taste i thought we were going to be blind folded.

We're going to guess what we might taste and what the grape is.

Look he's a professional swirler.

You can tell with the color is kind of straw, yellow, so that's going to narrow it down the type of variatal.

I let barbara get into the details i just go by the texture and the smell.

I'm going to throw this in the camp of it can be charonday, pinot gris..

I think it's a riesling but that's my guess.

I'm jump to the conclusion.

Honestly it smells like chardonay.

Now we have red one.

Again y'all we have no idea what these are.

Chefs are just naturally good at smelling things.

Pinot noir, gamay... it's light in color.

It's very juicy.

I've had this wine before.

I have had this exact wine.

It'll be one of our executive producers favorites i'll tell you that.

We'll go with ty on the first one and bobbie on the second.

That's open up the select.

In there, it'll show you the answers you're looking for number three and four.

Chenin blanc.

And you guys won't believe this bobbie was right on the second one too.

It's a pinot noir from santa barbara.

I swear i had this wine.

I sent this to you.

It's tyler.

It's ironic cause you can't get this here.

See tyler it was meant for you to be here.

Bobby this was so much..

Until next time everyone.

