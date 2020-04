Mariah Carey Responds to Resurgence of Love For 'EMC2' | Billboard News Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:28s - Published now Mariah Carey Responds to Resurgence of Love For 'EMC2' | Billboard News Mariah Carey took to social media on Monday morning (April 27) to express her excitement and disbelief at her 2008 album 'E=MC2' unexpectedly topping the iTunes albums chart 12 years after its release. 0

