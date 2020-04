Michael Buble's Son Makes Adorable Appearance In First Video Since Beating Cancer Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:05s - Published now Michael Buble's Son Makes Adorable Appearance In First Video Since Beating Cancer Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato hosted their latest Instagram livstream with a special surprise appearance from their 6-year-old son Noah, marking his first video appearance since beating cancer. 0

