Trump Criticizes States And Cities Asking For More Money To Fight The Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump criticized cities and states seeking billions of dollars in more federal aid.

According to Reuters, these cities and states are trying to offset large losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

Many democrats are calling for more aid to help municipalities left out of the first stimulus package.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he supports state bankruptcy over more U.S. funding.

Congress previously allocated $150 billion for governments, but governors have asked for another $500 billion.

De Blasio says Trump needs 'to speak up' to Senate to get states and cities stimulus money

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio thanked President Trump on Sunday for the help the federal...
FOXNews.com - Published

Trump says he will discuss more coronavirus money for states after current bill passes

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said discussions on additional coronavirus-related aid for...
Reuters - Published


chiefragingbull

Charles Bender RT @ThisWeekABC: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tells @[The View] President Donald Trump's tweets to liberate states are "unhelpful" after A… 4 days ago


Nevada gaming win drops more than 39% in March

Nevada gaming win drops more than 39% in March

Nevada gaming win dropped by more than 39% in March compared to the same time last year. This comes after state casinos were ordered to close because of the pandemic.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:17Published
Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York

Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York

US military planes conducted a flypast over cities like New York and Philadelphia as a salutation to frontline workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic. US Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:14Published