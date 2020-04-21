Trump Criticizes States And Cities Asking For More Money To Fight The Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump criticized cities and states seeking billions of dollars in more federal aid.

According to Reuters, these cities and states are trying to offset large losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

Many democrats are calling for more aid to help municipalities left out of the first stimulus package.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he supports state bankruptcy over more U.S. funding.

Congress previously allocated $150 billion for governments, but governors have asked for another $500 billion.