White House Suspends Daily Coronavirus Briefings For A Few Days

The White House suspended daily coronavirus task force briefings but will resume later in the week.

According to Reuters, they are shifting the focus to reopening the economy.

The pause comes after President Donald Trump wondered whether injecting disinfectants can treat COVID-19.

After those comments, several doctors, health experts and manufacturers urged people to not drink or inject disinfectants.

The briefings can last up to two hours and feature U.S. health experts giving updates on how they’re fighting the coronavirus.