The Academy Of Country Music Award Show To Be Broadcast From Nashville

The Academy of Country Music announced Monday that it is switching up plans for its annual awards show.

For the first time in its 55 year history, this year's show will be broadcast from Nashville, Tennessee.

The star-studded show was previously held in Las Vegas and other cities around the country.

The 2020 show will be broadcast from the Grand Ole Opry, the historic Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe.

Keith Urban, reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner will host the show.

According to CNN, the award show is scheduled to air on September 16 on CBS.